Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 6.5%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) was up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 343,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 415,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.