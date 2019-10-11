Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.54. 4,514,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,876. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

