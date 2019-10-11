Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $99.81. 2,278,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

