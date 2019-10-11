Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

