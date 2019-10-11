OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.24

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.24 and traded as high as $35.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTCM shares. ValuEngine lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 129.68% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

