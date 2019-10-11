Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK."

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

