Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $362.58

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $362.58 and traded as low as $4.52. Origin Enterprises shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.