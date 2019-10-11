OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 16.2%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price shot up 16.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.16, 5,884,676 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 468% from the average session volume of 1,035,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGI. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

