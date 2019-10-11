OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.83, 230,685 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 194,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 102.10% and a negative net margin of 670.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

