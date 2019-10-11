Oppenheimer Reiterates “$33.00” Price Target for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 526,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,702. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,836,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

