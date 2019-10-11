OneLedger (OLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $522,957.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040642 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.06468288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039508 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,340,268 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, CoinEx, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.