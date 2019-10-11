Omni Price Tops $1.44 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00017237 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Omni has a market cap of $808,682.00 and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00674469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,664 coins and its circulating supply is 562,348 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

