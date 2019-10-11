Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 55.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.52.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,336.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

