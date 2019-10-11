Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 6% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price traded up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.99, 578,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 616,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a PE ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.