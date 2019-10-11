Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading Down 4.7%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.17.

About Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

