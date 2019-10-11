Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.67. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.
About Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC)
Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
