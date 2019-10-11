Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.67. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 118.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 379,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 205,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 169,103 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 71.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 135,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC)

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

