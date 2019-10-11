Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $70.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $70.00 target price from equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

NTR traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,998,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,931,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,240,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,661,000 after purchasing an additional 718,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

