NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. NULS has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and $2.76 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Binance and DragonEX. During the last week, NULS has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.01003133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Binance and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.