Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $437.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $437.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.87.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,414. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.02 and a 200 day moving average of $325.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $73,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.