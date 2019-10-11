Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

NYSE:NSC traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.90. 840,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

