Nord/LB Reiterates “$195.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.36. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,942.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,565,073 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 197.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

