NOIA Network Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $139,892.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040360 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.06393950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,059,796 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

