Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $121,371.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,358.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.02195111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.02662755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00673923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00657710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00438663 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012082 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,660,000,354 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,750,354 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

