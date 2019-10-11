Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 4,058,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Nike by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.