Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,882. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $85,878,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

