Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

