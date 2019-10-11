NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

