NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $250.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.30. 22,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

