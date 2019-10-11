NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 433,814 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.00. 1,836,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,435. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

