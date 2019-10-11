Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $28,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,733.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,460.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,954. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.20 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

