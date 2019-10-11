NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated chemical blends to market-general additive components, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make fuels burn cleaner, engines run smoother and machines last longer. “

Separately, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NewMarket stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.24. 7,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,468. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $352.89 and a 52-week high of $489.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewMarket will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 49.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NewMarket by 41.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

