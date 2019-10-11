New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.17. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.