New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,329. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.