Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 91.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 172.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 720,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,818,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 11.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,680 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

