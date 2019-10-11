Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $360.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.45.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $283.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after buying an additional 784,287 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $228,716,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.