Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $265.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis dropped their price objective on Netflix from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.46.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $285.23 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

