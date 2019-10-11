Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $435.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $435.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.13.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $282.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.77 and a 200-day moving average of $333.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

