Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 108.76.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

