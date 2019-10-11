Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Neovasc by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

