Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NTGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,422. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $51.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.