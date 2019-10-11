Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

