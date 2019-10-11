Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $73,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.