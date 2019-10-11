Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,782.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

