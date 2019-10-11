National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NNN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 41,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,204. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

