National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.29.
NNN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 41,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,204. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.
In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.