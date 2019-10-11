National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.74

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$66.74 and last traded at C$66.48, with a volume of 107194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CSFB cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total value of C$911,820.00.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

