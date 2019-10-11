National Bank Financial Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$18.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.31. 251,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.58.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.