Nano Hits Market Cap of $102.75 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Nano has a total market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00009240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, HitBTC, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,364.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.02197897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.02678736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00679354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00661111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00441271 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEx, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Koinex, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, RightBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

