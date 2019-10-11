Myer (ASX:MYR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.59. Myer shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 867,527 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $472.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.59.

In other Myer news, insider John King bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,000.00 ($45,390.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,420.

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

