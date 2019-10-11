M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $155.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.85. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.96. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.