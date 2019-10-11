MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of MSM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,180. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $52,364,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,402,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 119,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

